Penobscot County Commissioners award ARPA grants

(MGN)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - During their meeting Tuesday morning, commissioners awarded funds to Friends of Dakin Pool, Design Wall Housing, Town of Newburgh, Millinocket Historical Society, and Northern Forest Center.

These funds are to assist with various projects for the organizations, including resurfacing the Dakin Pool decking, refurbishing the old Newburgh Elementary School playground, and adding access to the second story of the Millinocket Historical Society location.

You can find the full presentation on Facebook.

