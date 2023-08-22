Maine’s first Costco is taking shape, now set to open this year

The company says the store will open in November
Costco construction in Scarborough
Costco construction in Scarborough(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - The first Costco store in Maine is taking shape in Scarborough.

Framework for the store and gas station at The Downs started going up within the last few days.

In August 2022, the Scarborough Planning Board approved plans for a 161,100-square-foot store as well as a gas station and nearly 800 parking spaces.

At the time, the store was expected to open in late 2023 or early 2024. Costco now says the store will open in November of this year.

The store sits on a 19-acre lot at the corner of Payne Road and Scarborough Downs Road within the new The Downs development.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.

