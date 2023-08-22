Maine getting funding to strengthen state’s fisheries
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WABI) - Money is coming to Maine to help strengthen the state’s fisheries.
Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced that the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries will be get nearly $470,000 over a three-year period.
The funding will go toward expanding and improving safety training and injury prevention programs for the next generation of New England fishermen and women.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.