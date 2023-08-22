Maine getting funding to strengthen state’s fisheries

Maine Ocean
Maine Ocean(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WABI) - Money is coming to Maine to help strengthen the state’s fisheries.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced that the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries will be get nearly $470,000 over a three-year period.

The funding will go toward expanding and improving safety training and injury prevention programs for the next generation of New England fishermen and women.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Maine doctor sues, claiming retaliation over COVID-19 comments
Reginald Melvin, 30, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison and six years probation.
Milo man sentenced to 25 years behind bars for killing infant son
Former TV station employee pleads not guilty to theft charges
Voting
November 2023 Referendum Election ballot order of questions determined