Holden boy driving away hunger with mini golf fundraiser

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - D-Max strikes again!

This time, he’s working to drive away hunger.

Traditions Mini Golf Course in Holden is hosting D-Max’s Mini Golf Fundraiser this Wednesday.

Dorian Pillsbury also known as D-Max has been helping to fundraise for various local group for years.

The fundraiser will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and 25% of Tradition’s proceeds for the event will go to the Brewer Community School Snack Fund.

D-Max says he’s happy to help.

“I wanted to help kids in my class that didn’t have very much get some snacks and this will be my fourth year mini golf and it’s going to be this,” said D-Max.

For more details on the fundraiser, you can go to the D- Max Merch Facebook page.

