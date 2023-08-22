Holden boy driving away hunger with mini golf fundraiser

D-Max’s Mini Golf Fundraiser
D-Max’s Mini Golf Fundraiser(Lisa Liberatore)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - D-Max strikes again!

This time, he’s working to drive away hunger.

Traditions Mini Golf Course in Holden is hosting D-Max’s Mini Golf Fundraiser this Wednesday.

Dorian Pillsbury also known as D-Max has been helping to fundraise for various local group for years.

The fundraiser will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and 25% of Tradition’s proceeds for the event will go to the Brewer Community School Snack Fund.

D-Max says he’s happy to help.

“I wanted to help kids in my class that didn’t have very much get some snacks and this will be my fourth year mini golf and it’s going to be this,” said D-Max.

For more details on the fundraiser, you can go to the D- Max Merch Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Penobscot County Commissioners award ARPA grants
Penobscot Nation community center groundbreaking
Penobscot Nation holds groundbreaking ceremony for new community center
Do you know your hair is magic?
UMaine alumna writes book celebrating curly hair
"Rock on" by Susan E. Casey
Author and therapist Susan E. Casey discusses her book “Rock on”