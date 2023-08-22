Hermon’s C & K Variety Store owners prepare for new beginnings

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A longtime staple of the Hermon community is embarking on new beginnings.

C & K Variety store at the Hermon Corner off Route 2 is finally being torn down.

However, locals can continue to get their favorite pizzas, sandwiches, and groceries from the new location once it opens.

Bob and Pat Duran bought the stores in 1990 and now they’re passing off the torch.

The new owner understands that the store is much more than groceries, it’s a historical site that has helped the community since 1907.

“Very bittersweet to see it coming down, you know. I know it’s been a big part of the community for a long time but we’re excited to see what the future holds for us and have this new building be the new staple,” said Tylor Perry, the new owner of C & K. “We were just kind of outgrowing that building so much and every time it turned around, I’d try to fix something and something else would break. Just based on the fact that Hermon was the fastest growing community in the state, we needed to make that move for us to really be in business.”

Perry also said they have a few things to fine tune and the new location will be open soon.

The Hermon planning board will have a special meeting on Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m. to revise the site plan.

The meeting will be held at the Public Safety building.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.