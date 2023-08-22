Farmingdale business closing after nearly four decades

FARMINGDALE, Maine (WABI) - <”It was time to close,” Shepherd

After serving the community for almost four decades, the Major’s furniture and appliance store in Farmingdale is going out of business.

“Pretty slow year last year, and my first thought about closing was going to be December of last year, just close out 2022,″ David Sheperd, owner of the store said.

Sheperd worked with the original owner for 19 years and purchased the business in 2019, 7 months before the pandemic.

“The worst thought to my mind was I lost everything, you know covid, because everybody was talking about shutting down, you can’t go by, it’s a huge pandemic,” Sheperd said.

Sheperd says the store had to be closed in 2020 due to pandemic but opened back up after it was declared an essential business.

“2021 was very good for us. I don’t want to say it is because of the pandemic but it is the results of the pandemic. People can’t go traveling, people can’t go out to eat, so a lot of people had extra money that they would normally spend on non-essentials, vacations, stuff like that, and then the interest rates were so low,” Sheperd said.

Shepherd says he noticed people slowed down on their spending once the interest rates went back up.

“On top of the interest rates going up, our cost of living skyrocketed. I mean we were paying $10 a dozen eggs in February, you know for Valentine’s Day, you want a dozen eggs or a dozen roses?” Sheperd said.

The store is looking to finally close their doors in September. In the meantime, Sheperd says they are closed on Saturdays due to a staffing shortage.

“Well, I have gone from nine employees to three. So, right now, I have only one person on the floor, which means she has to answer the phone, she is taking care of the customers that walk through the door. I would like to make sure she got another job to go to,” he said.

As for himself, Shepherd says he would go back to the work force.... and hopes the building will be used to its full potential.

“There is a lot of room for a lot of potential here,” Sheperd said.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.