Etna man found guilty of impersonating dead brother

ETNA, Maine (WABI) - An 86-year old Etna man was found guilty of impersonating his dead brother.

According to federal court records, Napoleon Gonzalez took on the identify of his brother back in the mid-1960s. Guillermo Gonzalez died as an infant.

Napoleon Gonzalez used that identify to obtain multiple passports and a social security number.

Gonzales also collected dual retirement benefits.

In recorded statements, Gonzalez claimed that he took on his deceased brother’s identity at the direction of the Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations and he was legally allowed to use both identities.

He was found guilty on one count of identity theft, two counts of passport fraud, two counts of Social Security fraud and one count of mail fraud

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.