Brewer hosts preseason volleyball play day

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer volleyball play day gives the Witches a chance for a ton of preseason reps.

Seven teams in action (WABI)

“It’s really cool. I’ve never done anything like this before, so it’s really cool just to watch a bunch of different teams come and play here. It helps the lower teams figure out what they need to do during games. It really helps us know more about what to do,” said Virginia Clark, Brewer freshman.

Nokomis joined the Witches and five other teams on the court.

“Compared to last season, I think we’ve improved a lot. We’ve been playing hard despite some losses, but together we’ve been doing really well. I think we’re going to have a really good season altogether. We’re coming together more. I think this is going to be together, just better,” said Lorynn Stairs, Nokomis senior setter.

The preseason is important in a sport heavily relying on confidence and chemistry.

“The most important thing for us to accomplish as a team is our relationships with one another and our bond with each other. That way, our core chemistry is really well together. That will mend together our relationship as a team, both on the court and off the court,” said Stairs.

“You have to figure out how you’re going to work through it. You also have to learn how to call the ball when it’s coming towards you and who to hit it to next,” said Clark.

It’s the first competitive step in the new season.

“I think it’s just to grow as a team and figure out everything to do. I think we’re going to have a pretty good season,” said Clark.

“We’ve all been saying we have a feeling about this season. Last year, we were kind of the underdogs. I think this is how it’s going to be again this season,” said Stairs.

The first countable matches are coming up next Thursday.

