Bradford residents voice high concern of potential homelessness commune

BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - During a regularly scheduled town board meeting the night of Aug. 21, residents of Bradford came together in droves to voice high concern over a potential homelessness commune.

About a month ago, Michal Tuller, president of Bangor Friends of Affordable housing, bought 35 acres of land on Middle Road in Bradford.

He envisions having six sites where people who experience homelessness, but are self-sustainable, can move there to help get themselves back on their feet.

TV5 spoke with Tuller while reviewing the property and he said, “basically the goal is to create safe, dry, warm places for people to be in.”

However, hundreds of residents of the town are skeptical about how it’s being handled.

“I’m going to be very transparent, anybody who has any questions, they’re more than willing to ask, anybody who wants to see the property just let me know, I’ll take you down there,” said Tuller.

The town of Bradford has 1,290 residents.

The town currently has no police department, and operates with a volunteer fire department service.

Locals believe the idea of helping others is great, in fact, helping each other is nothing new to the tight knit community.

However, residents asked how the homelessness commune would operate without services to help the individuals moving in.

In locals eyes, the project seems as if it’s under encampment regulations and that was more concerning given the homelessness and substance abuse uptick seen in Bangor and across the entire state of Maine.

Currently, Tuller is installing a septic system, however locals are curious about how he received approval to do so if the project had not been submitted to the towns planning board at all.

Other questions asked were what are the qualifications that people need to go through to receive a site, will there be mental health services, options for transportation, and how much will the town benefit from it.

After an hour of questions asked and high emotions the town board decided to end the meeting and involve their town lawyer with any action moving forward.

The Bradford planning board had not seen a plan at all, therefore they want to ensure regulations are being met before proposing the major change to the community.

“That’s why we need to involve our lawyer and do the right process,” said a Bradford town board member.

“None of us are lawyers, none of us know the right process, we can say what we want but we need to make sure that we’re protecting ourselves as a town.”

The town will announce when their next meeting on the matter will be.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.