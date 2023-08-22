Bangor-native taking filmmaker part in free screening of indie hit

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A filmmaker from Bangor is getting the chance to share her star-studded coming of age indie hit with Mainers during a special screening Thursday night.

We spoke to Jana Savage back in March about her movie, “Wildflower,” which is based on a true story about a young woman’s journey into adulthood with parents living with intellectual disabilities.

The Bangor High School graduate is back from Los Angeles visiting family and was asked to take part in a free screening of her movie by the Maine Film Association.

She stopped by to talk to us about what it means to share her movie like this and what it’s been like since it hit theaters and was available to stream back in the spring.

“There’s something really magical about seeing it in a theater that just kind of makes it just elevates all the emotion and it’s of course, it’s very exciting to see your words on screen. Obviously, dream come true. So, I’m really excited, I’ve seen it so many times, but I’m actually excited. I haven’t seen it a little while, so it’ll be really fun to sit and watch it with everybody,” says Savage, who also tells us, “I’m really am so proud to be from here and I’m so proud to share this with my friends and my family and other people and just talk about, you know, maybe people that have the dream to follow a path like this or in this industry that might think, oh, maybe that sounds unattainable or unreachable, I know I did for a long time and it is possible to go out there and just work hard and make it happen.”

Anyone is welcome to attend the screening Thursday at Bangor Arts Exchange downtown on Exchange Street.

The doors open at six, movie is at seven. Savage will take part in a Q sand A portion of the evening.

