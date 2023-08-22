Another Sunny & Dry Day Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to slide into the northeast this evening and has been tightening the pressure gradient across the region. This has resulted in an uptick in our winds as northwest winds have been gusting up to 25 mph. Once the high moves overhead which will occur tonight, the winds will taper off. Skies will remain clear with lows that will range from the upper 30s over the far north to the low 50s along the coast.

The high will stick around on Wednesday bringing another sunny & dry day. The winds will not be as strong and will be out of the WNW at 5-15 mph. Highs will be a few degrees warmer than today as widespread 70s are likely.

By Thursday, the high will begin to move into the Atlantic and clouds will increase later in the day ahead of an approaching low-pressure system. This low will move out of the Great Lakes during the day Thursday and bring rain to the region by Thursday night, until early Saturday morning. The wettest day will be Friday a steady rain with a few downpours will be possible all day. Highs on Friday will also only be in the 60s.

Conditions will improve by the weekend as the low moves out and high pressure will slide back in. The weekend will have more sunshine but will not feel like Summer as highs will only be in the 60s and low 70s. A few isolated showers will be possible.

Unsettled weather is expected early next week. This will be due in part to what is currently Tropical Storm Franklin that will bring impacts to Hispaniola over the next few days. Will be watching the track of this by the middle part of next week. It does look like a cold front will help to steer Franklin away from our coast. Temperatures will continue to be below average with most only in the 60s and low 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with some patchy fog in the valleys. Lows will range from the upper 30s north to the low 50s along the coast. Winds will die down becoming a light northwest wind.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine continues. Highs in the low to mid 70s. WNW wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine in the morning with increasing clouds later in the day. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain showers will move in overnight.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain. Highs mostly in the 60s.

SATURDAY: Early morning showers with some sun by the afternoon. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.