8th Annual Wellspring Race for Recovery set for Sept. 10 on the Bangor Waterfront

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 8th edition of the Wellspring Race for Recovery will take place on Sunday, September 10 on the Bangor Waterfront.

Executive Director, Suzanne Farley was a guest during our TV5 Morning News on Tuesday.

She spoke about the importance of the event to those who have recovered from addiction as well as those still in the recovery process.

“We want people who finished up treatment with us at Wellspring to go on and live their full lives. We know that this involves a lot of great connections, uh, going out and just moving their bodies, getting out and doing things, and just connecting with their community,” said Farley.

It will cost $20 for individual registration, while teams can sign up for $40.

Registration will open at 9:00 a.m. before the race gets underway way at 10:00 a.m.

The following companies are $1000 and up sponsors of the event:

Barbara Cassidy Foundation, Epstein Commercial, Hollywood Slots, NEPM, Darlings, BDN, Eaton Peabody, HUB, Henry’s Bridal, RH Foster, BBSC, Birchbrook, SJ Rollins, and Sky Villa.

