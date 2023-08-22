2 arrested in Bangor on drug charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested in Bangor Sunday night after police executed a search warrant at a house on First Street.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says during the search they found various amounts of fentanyl and crack-cocaine.

Officials say, 38-year-old Duane Brown is facing multiple charges including aggravated furnishing of drugs and aggravated trafficking of drugs.

They say 35-year-old Mindy Rouse is also facing several charges, including falsifying evidence and aggravated trafficking of drugs.

Both are being held at Penobscot County Jail.

