2 arrested in Bangor on drug charges
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested in Bangor Sunday night after police executed a search warrant at a house on First Street.
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says during the search they found various amounts of fentanyl and crack-cocaine.
Officials say, 38-year-old Duane Brown is facing multiple charges including aggravated furnishing of drugs and aggravated trafficking of drugs.
They say 35-year-old Mindy Rouse is also facing several charges, including falsifying evidence and aggravated trafficking of drugs.
Both are being held at Penobscot County Jail.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.