Thomas College students head back to school for a new school year

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - “We are really excited to have our students back,” Thomas Edwards, provost of the college said.

Thomas College students are heading back to school for a new school year.

“For the returning students, they are always anxious to come back from wherever they have been in the summer, for their jobs, internships, but for our brand-new students, this is a brand new start for them,” Edwards said.

Brand new students like Titianna Roque, an incoming freshman on the field hockey team.

“Definitely still nervous, obviously I’m going to be nervous just because I’m younger than everyone else,” Roque said.

While home for Roque is just 30 minutes away, she says it is all still new.

“Just a new experience in general, new people around me... my mom is not here, and my family is not around me to talk it through...” Roque said.

Those were familiar feelings for returning student Beyden Stratton.

“I will say that it is a breath of fresh air not having that stressful moving into college experience so its nice to be able to get here and know my way around,” Stratton said.

Stratton says he was able to adjust seamlessly, thanks to the resources available.

“Academic coaches, your coaches want to make sure that you are getting it done. even your athletic coaches... they will make sure that we are doing our stuff and getting our work done,” Stratton said.

“We have a special program at Thomas called the Early Start Program. We bring 75 students on the campus 10 days before the rest of the students, they get to move in in their resident’s hall early, they get to sit in a college classroom with a faculty member and earn college credit before the start of the semester,” Edwards said.

Those are a few ways to get the students acclimated to their new environment. Edwards says they understand it is also a transition for family members as well.

“What we want to encourage them to do is to do the same thing we encourage for our students, we want them to be engaged, we want them to be in communication, we want them to be part of our community as well, but at the same time to give their student a little bit of space, they need that space to figure out who they are going to be in this new environment,”

That’s exactly what Roque is doing.

She says she is taking the opportunity to learn more about her environment before classes start.

“Just know the campus more, become more familiar with more people, meet more people. I want to get close to everyone and be nice and welcoming to everyone else,” Roque said.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.