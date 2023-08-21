Sunny & Dry Days Ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front continues to move towards the coast this evening. A few very isolated showers have developed along the front, but most should remain dry. Winds behind the front are now turning out of the northwest at 5-15 mph and will bring us some slightly cooler days ahead. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows that will range from the upper 40s across the far north to the low to mid 50s elsewhere. There will also be the chance for some valley fog.

High pressure will continue to slide into the region over the next several days. Expect several days of sunshine & dry conditions. Highs Tuesday through Thursday are expected to be in the low to mid 70s.

By Thursday, clouds will begin to increase ahead of an approaching low-pressure system. This low will move out of the Great Lakes during the day Thursday and bring rain to the region by Thursday night, until early Saturday morning. The wettest day will be Friday as off and on showers will be likely. Highs on Friday will also only be in the 60s.

Conditions will improve by the weekend as the low moves out and high pressure will slide back in. The weekend will have more sunshine but will not feel like Summer as highs will only be in the 60s and low 70s.

Unsettled weather is expected early next week. This will be due in part to what is currently Tropical Storm Franklin that will bring impacts to Hispaniola over the next few days. Will be watching the track of this by Monday and Tuesday of next week.

TONIGHT: Skies clearing with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 50s. There will be some areas of patchy fog. NW wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine continues. Highs in the low to mid 70s. WNW wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine in the morning with increasing clouds by the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain showers will move in overnight.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with showers. Highs mostly in the 60s.

SATURDAY: Early morning showers with some sun by the afternoon. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.