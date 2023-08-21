Town Meeting Tonight in Bradford to discuss Bangor Friends of Affordale Housing Plans

BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - The town of Bradford is hosting a special board meeting Monday night.

Among the items on the agenda- property recently purchased by a non-profit group, with plans to use it to help those who are without a permanent residence.

Joy Hollowell spoke with the man spearheading the proposal- who says some in the community may be misinformed about what he’s trying to do.

“Basically the goal is to create safe, dry, warm places to people to be in,” says Michael Tuller, President of the nonprofit, Bangor Friends of Affordable Housing.

A backhoe was busy pushing back tree limbs and land while WABI was there Monday afternoon. Tuller says he’s working on installing a septic system for the 35 acres of wooded property that his group recently purchased. The plan is to use the land to create a sort of commune for those currently homeless.

“It’s sort of like a trailer park or an RV park where you can bring something in,” Tuller explains.

Tuller’s initial plan calls for six sites

“Because that’s what the septic system would handle,” he says.

He says he doesn’t have a definitive plan because “you may limit yourself.” But he does see instlaling solar panels are a cost substitute for bringing in electricity.

The land itself sits off the gravel section of Middle road in Bradford. The area being cleared is about a tenth of a mile in. Tuller says he’d been eyeing property for his plan and this was perfect.

“The people who sold the land even dropped the price a little bit more when they found out that we were trying to help people,” he says.

Tuller says he absolutely understands concerns by residents in Bradford that this may come off as a homeless encampment.

“In fact, I’ve been involved with these encampments. I’ve helped people in these encampments. I’ve actually gotten people out of these encampments. I’m just a guy trying to do what I can, I can’t solve it.

But out here, we are definitely not going to have an encampment. This is going to be housing for people that just got put out and haven’t had a problem being homeless up until now. Here, we’re taking clientele that can self sustain.”

Folks like Jennifer, who says she recently left a dangerous living situation and is now couch surfing. She calls this concept a safe haven.

“To me, I love the woods,” she says. “It’s pure and serene. You can grow your own stuff and become self-sufficient.”

Tuller assures he is following Bradford town ordinances and that means no one is currently living on the property. And once the sites are occupied, Tuller doesn’t see any need for security or chaperones.

“If Stephen King decided to come buy this land and put a house on it, would he need oversight or security?” he asks. “Part of what we’re dealing with is a stigma. That if you don’t have a house, then you’re probably a schizoprenic, drug addicted, thief, that we don’t want anywhere near us. The people that are coming out here initially will not need to be taught life skills. They already have them. They’ve just come into hard times.”

Tuller says he’s so confident in the clientele on his property, he’s making this offer.

“If somebody in Bradford is overly concerned and wants to be in the vetting process, fine- meet the people before they move in.”

