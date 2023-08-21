Maine Wildlife warns of invasive Zebra Mussels threat

(WMTW) - It’s a warning from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife: an invasive species has become an emerging threat to Maine’s waterways.

Zebra mussels have been found less than 30 miles away from the Maine/Canada border in drainage of the Saint John River. Closer to the state, is the potential infestation of the Madawaska River, according to Maine Fish and Wildlife.

The mussels are known to hold important food and nutrients many native organisms need and could negatively impact fish and wildlife in Maine’s waterways.

In their larvae stage, the mussels cannot be seen without a microscope, making it easy to spread from one body of water to another.

Zebra mussels can also attach to watercraft, pipes, rocks, docks and other mussels.

Maine Wildlife also notes a new law in the state’s legislature that requires boaters to take specific actions to encourage water to drain from their watercraft prior to entering a water body or leaving a launch site.

They suggest the following to limit the spread of mussels:

Always practice standard clean, drain, dry recommendations and laws for watercraft. Allowing watercraft and all gear to dry thoroughly between water bodies is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of these microscopic zebra mussel larvae. This drying should occur for multiple days (2-5 days) when possible.

