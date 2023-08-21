Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison

ADDISON, Maine (WABI) - A lobsterman found the body of an unidentified individual in the water near Addison Monday morning.

We’re told the body was found around 9:30 a.m.

Maine Marine Patrol says they recovered the body and it is being transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

We will update this story when more information is available.

