Isolated Showers Possible Today, Sunshine & Pleasant Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will cross the state today. The front doesn’t have a whole lot of moisture with it so not expecting much more than some isolated showers and possibly a few thunderstorms as the front moves through. Otherwise we’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with highs topping off in the 70s to near 80° this afternoon. Drier air will move in behind the front so dew points will be dropping from north to south across the state today resulting in humidity levels feeling much more comfortable by later this afternoon and evening. Skies will clear out tonight with lows dropping to the low to mid-50s for most spots. A few upper 40s will be possible across the north.

We’ve got a nice stretch of weather in store for midweek. Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine, comfortable humidity, and highs in the low to mid-70s. Wednesday looks good too at least for most of the state. A disturbance approaching from the north will bring more clouds and a chance of showers to mainly far northern areas otherwise most areas will see mostly sunny skies. Highs on Wednesday will reach the low to mid-70s for most locales with a few upper 60s possible up north. Thursday looks like another mostly sunny day with highs again in the low to mid-70s. Showers return to our forecast for Friday as low pressure approaches from the west. It looks like a cooler day too with highs only in the 60s. Showers may linger into Saturday.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Humid this morning, becoming less humid this afternoon. Highs between 72°-80°. Winds will become northwest 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clearing skies and less humid. Lows between 48°-55°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and comfy. Highs between 70°-76°. North/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Friday: Showers likely. More humid. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.