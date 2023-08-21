Body found in Caribou over the weekend

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Police say a body was found this weekend off of Route 89 by Otter Brook in Caribou.

Caribou Police say they were called Saturday to the area of the Limestone Road and Route 89 for a body found in a wooded area.

The person’s identity and cause of death are not being released at this time.

The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner in Augusta for official identification.

