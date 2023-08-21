Bangor robotics team performs well in summer competition

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Last month, we told you about a robotics team from Bangor spending their summer preparing for an elite competition in the Midwest.

The Rabid Robo Rabbits from John Bapst High School spent five days a week in the classroom from the end of May until the beginning of August when they traveled to Minnesota for The VEX Robotics Mall of America Signature Event.

The team of all seniors finished 8th out of 98 teams on their first day of competition.

They finished 29th the second day.

During the last match of qualifiers, John Bapst beat the number one team.

Unfortunately, they were eliminated during alliance selection and never able to compete in the finals.

“We did not win any awards, but what we got from this trip was so much more valuabl,” says Julianna Clark, team captain. “We all became much closer together as a team and bonded during the entirety of the trip. We all learned the importance of communication, not just within our team, but with the teams around us. We also learned that time management is key and we currently setting up a plan for our next robot, renewing our strategy, and becoming more excellent over all. This competition really helped us all get our feet off the ground this season and get us motivated. The most important part of all of this though, is that we all had fun.”

