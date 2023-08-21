2024 Maine Teacher of the Year finalists announced

(WABI) - Four Maine teachers were announced on Monday as the State Finalists for the 2024 Maine Teacher of the Year program.

Joshua Chard is a second grade teacher at East End Community School in Portland.

Edith Berger is a sixth-grade writing and social studies teacher Miller School in Waldoboro.

Lacey Todd is a fifth-grade science teacher at Mountain Valley Middle School in Mexico.

And Colleen Maker is a high school science teacher at Washington Academy in East Machias.

They were all teachers of the year for their respective counties.

One of the four state finalists will be named teacher of the year.

The announcement will be in October after the selection process is complete.

A member of their community nominated each educator for their outstanding service in education and dedication to their students.

