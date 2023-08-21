2024 Maine Teacher of the Year finalists announced

Student desk
Student desk(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WABI) - Four Maine teachers were announced on Monday as the State Finalists for the 2024 Maine Teacher of the Year program.

Joshua Chard is a second grade teacher at East End Community School in Portland.

Edith Berger is a sixth-grade writing and social studies teacher Miller School in Waldoboro.

Lacey Todd is a fifth-grade science teacher at Mountain Valley Middle School in Mexico.

And Colleen Maker is a high school science teacher at Washington Academy in East Machias.

They were all teachers of the year for their respective counties.

One of the four state finalists will be named teacher of the year.

The announcement will be in October after the selection process is complete.

A member of their community nominated each educator for their outstanding service in education and dedication to their students.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Thomas College students head back to school for a new school year
Thomas College students head back to school for a new school year
Penquis
Penquis discusses HEAP application process
Police lights
2 injured by bullet in Lewiston plaza over weekend
Zebra Mussels
Maine Wildlife warns of invasive Zebra Mussels threat