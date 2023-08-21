2 injured by bullet in Lewiston plaza over weekend

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Two people were injured in a shooting in Lewiston over the weekend, authorities confirmed to Maine’s Total Coverage.

Officials say the incident occurred at Dufresne Plaza on Lisbon Street Saturday evening.

According to authorities, two people walked into a hospital, saying they had been shot. Both were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials believe both people, who have not been identified, were shot by a single bullet.

An investigation into the shooting continues. Lewiston police say they will have more information available later this week.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.