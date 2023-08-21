2 injured by bullet in Lewiston plaza over weekend

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Two people were injured in a shooting in Lewiston over the weekend, authorities confirmed to Maine’s Total Coverage.

Officials say the incident occurred at Dufresne Plaza on Lisbon Street Saturday evening.

According to authorities, two people walked into a hospital, saying they had been shot. Both were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials believe both people, who have not been identified, were shot by a single bullet.

An investigation into the shooting continues. Lewiston police say they will have more information available later this week.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Thomas College students head back to school for a new school year
Thomas College students head back to school for a new school year
Penquis
Penquis discusses HEAP application process
Student desk
2024 Maine Teacher of the Year finalists announced
Zebra Mussels
Maine Wildlife warns of invasive Zebra Mussels threat