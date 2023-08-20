WATCH: Old Town officer helps skunk with head stuck in cup
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town Police officer showed just how brave he really is after encountering a resident in trouble earlier this month.
Here is footage from Officer David Hilton’s body camera.
And, yes, that is a skunk with not one, but two cups on its head!
Officer Hilton was on duty early in the morning of August 5th when he encountered this fellow in the Dunkin’ drive-through.
Hilton was able to maneuver around the skunk to make a successful rescue, all while avoiding getting sprayed.
Old Town police posted on Facebook that Hilton had never seen a skunk before moving up from Georgia this spring.
That’s one way to be welcomed to Maine.
Nice work, Officer Hilton!
