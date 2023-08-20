WATCH: Old Town officer helps skunk with head stuck in cup

Officer Hilton from Old Town Police recently helped a skunk remove two cups from its head. The incident was caught on body camera in the Dunkin' drive-thru in Old Town.(Old Town Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town Police officer showed just how brave he really is after encountering a resident in trouble earlier this month.

Here is footage from Officer David Hilton’s body camera.

Cups Stuck on Skunks Head

***Officer Removes Two Cups from Skunk's Head*** Officer Hilton has worked with our police department since April and we learned recently he had never seen a skunk before moving to Maine from Georgia this spring. A couple weeks ago, he had an encounter with a skunk in the Dunkin drive-through in Old Town. To Officer Hilton's surprise, the skunk had two cups stuck on his head. We thought you all might enjoy watching Officer Hilton in action!

Posted by Old Town Police Department on Friday, August 18, 2023

And, yes, that is a skunk with not one, but two cups on its head!

Officer Hilton was on duty early in the morning of August 5th when he encountered this fellow in the Dunkin’ drive-through.

Hilton was able to maneuver around the skunk to make a successful rescue, all while avoiding getting sprayed.

Old Town police posted on Facebook that Hilton had never seen a skunk before moving up from Georgia this spring.

That’s one way to be welcomed to Maine.

Nice work, Officer Hilton!

