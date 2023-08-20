Maui Ola: Musicians, artists come together at benefit concert for victims of Hawaii wildfires

“Maui Ola: A Benefit Concert for Maui” will showcase musicians, celebrities, community leaders, event producers and others to raise awareness and money for victims of the deadly wildfires.(Maui Ola)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HONOLULU (Gray News) – A concert Sunday in Hawaii is being livestreamed to raise money for the Maui communities affected by the deadly wildfires.

WATCH LIVE HERE: The concert starts at 6 p.m. HT (noon ET).

“Maui Ola: A Benefit Concert for Maui” will showcase musicians, celebrities, community leaders, event producers and others to raise awareness and get financial support from local, national and international audiences.

Organizers said on the benefit’s website that another part of the mission is to use music as a part of the healing process. Artists and professionals involved are donating 100% of their efforts.

“So many ‘ohana have been tremendously impacted by the tragic wildfires,” said community leader Tiare Lawrence, who manages the popular social media account Kākoʻo Haleakalā. “Maui Ola is a beautiful way for their urgent needs to be met. We feel the aloha that has gone into this effort.”

Musicians scheduled to perform include Kolohe Kai, Hawaiian Style Band, Pure Heart, Jerry Santos, Raiatea Helm, Paula Fuga, Kimie Miner, Anuhea, Del Beazley and the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra. Several other musicians and cultural practitioners with meaningful ties to Maui are also set to participate.

Organizers said all proceeds will go toward the communities through donation portals, including Maui United Way, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, Hawaiʻi People’s Fund and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

For more information and to donate, visit mauiola.org.

“Everyone has an important and worthy contribution in our collective effort to bring comfort to our families on Maui,” said Zachary Lum, co-producer and executive director of Kāhuli Leo Leʻa. “In normal circumstances, the production and creative media industries are usually synonymous with entertainment. But in times of need, we have a very different contribution - we deliver urgent messages quickly and broadly.

“In the case of Maui Ola, our message is ‘support Maui,’ and we aim to deliver it worldwide.”

