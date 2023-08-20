Maine loses to Pennsylvania, eliminated from Little League World Series

The All-Stars from Gray-New Gloucester Raymond lost 5-3 Saturday afternoon.
Little League World Series 2023
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 3:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WMTW) - The Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond Little League lost to Media, Pennsylvania Saturday 5-3 in their second game at the Little League World Series and have been eliminated from the tournament.

After falling behind 3-0 in the top of the 1st inning, Maine responded with 2 runs of their own. They trailed 3-2 until they tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the 5th inning.

Media scored 2 runs in the top of the 6th inning, taking a 5-3 lead that would eventually be the final score.

