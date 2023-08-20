Maine Basketball Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2023

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 17 individuals and two teams have been inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

The induction ceremony was hosted at the Cross Insurance Center Sunday, where players, coaches, teams, and those who impacted the game of basketball in Maine were honored.

Alongside the inductees, six people were crowned Legends of the Game. Legends refer to those who did not pursue collegiate basketball, but still affected the sport in the state.

Maine Basketball Hall of Fame began in 2014 with the focus of preserving basketball history in the state. Since then, people and teams have been inducted every year, excluding 2021 due to COVID.

”You have to be at least 20 years out from the sport before you can get inducted,” explains Inaugural President of the nonprofit Steve Pound. “They have a selection committee made up of over 30 coaches that have participated in coaching in Maine over the past 60 years. And names are submitted to them and they look them over and then they make a decision who becomes a member as an inductee or as legends.”

Beyond honoring individual players’ efforts and impacts, Maine Basketball Hall of Fame emphasizes the importance of basketball for communities. “For their communities, it gave them a sense of pride and the competition between communities, it was quite remarkable,” says Pound.

At the ceremony, inductees received heartfelt introductions and honors from their coaches, family members, and friends.

For more information on Maine Basketball Hall of Fame, including the full list of the newly inducted Class of 2023, visit their website.

