Late goal gives Maine Soccer their second win of the season

Lara Kirkby hugs Coach Abbott after Maine's 1-0 win over Rhode Island
Lara Kirkby hugs Coach Abbott after Maine's 1-0 win over Rhode Island(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Women’s Soccer team took on the University of Rhode Island Sunday afternoon.

The game sat in a 0-0 stalemate for a majority of the contest.

In the 83rd minute Maine Sophomore Julie Lossius found a breakthrough in the box getting separation from a defender.

Lossius threaded the needle through a swarm of Rhode Island defenders to find her teammate Junior Lara Kirkby.

Kirkby’s first effort was thwarted by the keeper. But on the rebound she was able to place the ball in the back of the net.

“It was really exciting. We had quite a few chances on goal. It was such a great team effort. I mean, my goal was a result the team playing the ball in. There was a set play before that. So I think from all the girls it was really great and then I was just lucky to get my foot on it and I’m just so happy I did,” Kirby said after the match.

Maine Soccer is back on the pitch on Thursday at 4pm where they’ll take on Holy Cross.

