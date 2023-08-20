House fire displaces family in Caribou

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI/WAGM) - Fire crews in Aroostook County spent seven hours Saturday battling a house fire in Caribou.

The Caribou Fire Department says they responded to the fire on Fort Fairfield Road around 9:30 a.m.

Crews arrived to find the home fully involved.

The investigation into how it started is underway but officials believe it may have started from an appliance.

We’re told everyone inside made it out okay.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

The home is deemed a total loss.

