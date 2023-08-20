Decreasing clouds and drier today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A few showers will linger around the region early this morning as moisture wraps around the back side of the departing upper-level low. We will start off a little damp and cloudy this morning but we will continue to dry out and brighten as the day progresses. Expect decreasing cloud cover into the afternoon, becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Skies may look a touch hazy today as wildfire smoke from Canada pushes in this afternoon. Even though most of the region will stay nice and dry, there is still a chance for spot showers this afternoon, but nothing to write home about. High temperatures will finally warm back up into the upper 70′s with some spots touching the lower 80′s along I95. Winds will be out of the west at around 5-10 mph. The skies will start out partly cloudy to mostly clear, but clouds will increase overnight ahead of a cold front. The cold front will push into northern Maine overnight bringing in the chance for some showers.

A cold front will impact the region for the start of the work week. The cold front, and associated showers, will begin to impact far northern locations overnight tonight and eventually reach the Bangor region and Downeast by Monday morning. The front will clear the coast by late morning and early afternoon, with dry air and brighter skies following in its wake. High temperatures on Monday will reach the lower 70′s across northern Maine to upper 70′s through the Bangor region and Downeast. For the remainder of the week, high pressure builds in over New England keeping the weather nice and quiet with plentiful sunshine. It may even feel fall like as dewpoints drop into the low to mid 50′s and temperatures hover into the low to mid 70′s.

TODAY: Decreasing clouds becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny, spot shower possible. Highs reach the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. W wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, lows drop into the lower 60′s.

MONDAY: AM Scattered showers, then drier and brighter PM. Highs reach the 70′s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, highs reach the upper 60′s north to mid to upper 70′s Downeast.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, highs reach the upper 60′s north to mid to upper 70′s Downeast.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny , highs reach the lower 70′s north to upper 70′s Downeast.

FRIDAY: Showers possible, Highs reach the upper 60′s to lower 70′s.

