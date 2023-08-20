Clinton church holds annual school supplies giveaway

Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT
CLINTON, Maine (WABI) -Many are feeling the burden of back to school shopping, but a Clinton church is helping to relieve some of it.

Markers, glue sticks, pencils, and all the essentials were available to be had today.

Though there were no backpacks available, Brown Memorial United Methodist Church had plenty of supplies to fill them.

The third annual event ran from eleven till one in the church’s fellowship hall.

”A lot of people donate money so that we go shopping and some businesses will donate also. Sometimes we have coupons and discounts that we can use to help us. Other people just bring things to church with them on Sunday. We collect for about six to eight weeks,” stated Sharon Young of the Education Committee.

“I got a ruler, something to put my stuff in, and something to put all my writings in and a notebook. There’s some glue and some crayons and I got some tissues. And some glitter,” said Kendal, an incoming second grader.

Organizers were happy to see another successful giveaway.

Leftovers will be donated to the Clinton Elementary School or saved for next year.

