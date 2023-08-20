Backpack giveaway is back in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - It was a big day for back-to-school at the Augusta Civic Center on Sunday, as the the Greater Augusta Back to School program hosted their annual backpack and school supplies giveaway.

“It was born seven years ago, we did it at the Local Elks Lodge. We stuffed 150 backpacks and gave them away on a Saturday morning and turned to way more people, after we ran out and saw the need for it in our community. And we’ve been growing the program ever since. And today we have close to 1300 backpacks. We’re hoping to give out to the folks that are coming out.”

A drive that started out small, in 2017, has now grown into an Augusta tradition.

All because some folks saw the need in the community.

“I was on the school board in Augusta and listening to some of the statistics 60% of students starting school in the fall were at or below poverty and really needed a lot of help. So we thought, through the Elks, we could help our community and it’s grown exponentially. We’re giving away winter coats in the fall, now we have a literacy program, and we keep growing this every year. We want to make sure we give every kid in our community a chance to succeed.”

Children receive backpacks filled with grade appropriate school supplies, and over the years, more offerings have been added.

Now the event includes haircuts, snacks, face painting, and even demonstrations and information that reach beyond the classroom

“We have a martial arts studio here, the Boy Scouts are here, the Lions Club is doing eye exams, we have a face painting, we have all kinds of different activities. We want to make this just not a backpack giveaway, but in an event opened some folks eyes to extra career, extra curricular activities that they can be doing after school.”

Folks with the program are happy to see the success of this event and to see the support it continues to give.

“This is everything to us. When we see this many people show up, this is why we do it. We don’t do it for anything else other than knowing we are making a difference in our community. These kids are our future, and we want to give them every chance to succeed.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.