University of Maine cuts the ribbon for new field hockey complex

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine officially cut the ribbon for their brand-new field hockey complex.

It’s the start of a new era for a program that was established 100 years ago.

“The women you see here are a part of a great legacy at the University of Maine and they continue to burnish and advance that legacy on the playing field and as leaders within the university community,” said University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy.

The program has come along way in that time. Gone are the days of the old grass field, even if it gave Maine a bit of a competitive edge.

“We knew where every bump and divot was on that field. Add a little mud and that was even better,” said former Maine Field Hockey player Amy Corbett Bernatchez.

But the new surface is hoping to propel Maine further than any bump or divot could.

“This complex is a big step forward for us and it’s going to make our program which has often been ranked top 25 in the country even stronger,” said 2022 Maine Field Hockey captain Hannah Abbott.

Field hockey players from several local high school’s were in attendance for the ceremony.

As the new surface hopes to help develop and bring in future Maine Black Bears.

“Now we have this beautiful home to provide our current student athletes and all future black bears the opportunity to compete on the best surface in the best facility in New England,” said Maine Field Hockey coach Josette Babineau.

