Fort Knox hosts Paranormal Fair

PROSPECT, Maine (WABI) - All things mystic, magic, and otherworldly were present at the Paranormal Fair Saturday at Fort Knox State Park.

Business vendors, authors, and paranormal organizations had booths for attendees to peruse. The amphitheater held performances and talks from paranormal enthusiasts and educators as well.

From aliens, to ghost hunters, to Big Foot investigators and more, the fair displayed all things cryptid and creepy.

“People really like mysteries, and they like natural history mysteries,” says Loren Coleman, director of the International Cryptozoology Museum in Portland and Bangor. “They see this as part of the realm of unknown, it’s not accepted or is still unknown. People like to delve into these unknown riddles, and it’s much more exciting than the boring mundane lives that we all live. So, it’s fascinating to people, and it doesn’t need to be gory or horrible or anything like that, because it’s kind of fun.”

The International Cryptozoology Museum is planning a move in 2025 for their Bangor location, from their Hammond Street location to a larger, updated building on Broadway.

