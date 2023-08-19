Few isolated showers today drier and brighter Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The surface low pressure system that brought some showers and storms to the region Friday will very slowly exit to the north, while the upper-level low swings through this weekend. We are starting off this morning with a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder, bubbling up through the Bangor region and Downeast. The showers will swiftly move off to the north and east this morning. There is also some areas of fog across the region this morning, locally dense in some spots, that will burn off through the morning. Our weather will continue to be influenced by an upper-level low today, providing mostly cloudy skies across northern Maine with partly sunny skies through the Bangor region and Downeast. As the upper-level low swings through it will generate a few isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm, with the greatest threat for both being across the mountains and northern Maine. However, a spot shower through the Bangor area and Downeast cant be ruled out for this afternoon. One thing to note, while there is no severe weather threat today, there is still the chance that any thunderstorm that develops could produce a downpour as well as some small hail. High temperatures today will reach the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. Some moisture wrapping around the upper level low will bring in the chance for some more showers overnight tonight that will dissipate by Sunday morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with low temperatures dropping into the upper 50′s.

While both weekend days are shaping up to be decent weather-wise, Sunday will be the better of the two. The upper-level low will exit Sunday morning. We will start off a little damp and cloudy Sunday morning but we will continue to dry out and brighten as the day progresses. Even though most of the region will stay nice and dry, there is still chance for spot showers across northern Maine Sunday afternoon as the upper-level low scoots off to the northeast. High temperatures will finally warm back up into the upper 70′s with some spots touching the lower 80′s along I95.

A cold front will impact the region for the start of the work week. The cold front and associated showers will begin to impact far northern locations overnight Sunday and eventually reach the Bangor region and Downeast by Monday morning. The front will clear the coast by late morning and early afternoon, with dry air brighter skies following in its wake. High temperatures on Monday will reach the lower 70′s across northern Maine to upper 70′s through the Bangor region and Downeast.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny, Isolated shower/ storm this afternoon. Highs reach the upper 60′s to lower 70′s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with isolated to scattered showers overnight. Lows drop into the upper 50′s.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds, spot shower possible up north. Highs reach the upper 70′s to lower 80′s.

MONDAY: AM Scattered showers, then drier and brighter PM. Highs reach the 70′s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, highs reach the upper 60′s north to mid to upper 70′s Downeast.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, highs reach the upper 60′s north to mid to upper 70′s Downeast.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny , highs reach th elower 70′s north to upper 70′s Downeast.

