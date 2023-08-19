Annual Summer Sizzler returns to Hermon

HERMON, Maine (WABI) -A day packed with fun and now slime is back in Hermon today.

The annual Summer Sizzler hosted by Hermon Parks and Rec has been absent for a few years but is back with a new slime run.

Runners were doused from head to toe in different color slime at the start and finish, a race for the little one’s kicked things off before everyone else got started on the run.

Also new this year, is the summer sizzler cornhole tournament which benefits Hermon youth sports.

”Today so far was fun. We have a car show, barbecue, and fireworks later. So that’ll be super fun.” said Landon, one of the runners.

“Once we start with a date, we think about what we want to do. This year means you know, slime run we definitely want food trucks, we want a band. Then we start booking things. Then we start reaching out for sponsorships. Then we start reaching out to the community for businesses asking them for their ideas on how they want to be involved.” stated Isaiah Marseille, of Hermon Recreation.

There was so much more to see including a car show, carnival booths, food trucks, and live music.

While the sizzler is mostly wrapped up, fireworks by Central Maine Pyrotechnics is set to end the day with the show starting at 8:45 P.M.

