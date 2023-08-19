1 dead in single-car crash in Franklin

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash
(Pixabay)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Franklin.

Troopers responded to the single-car crash on West Franklin Road just after 1 a.m.

A passerby reported seeing a car upside down on the opposite side of the roadway and the driver appeared to be unconscious and seriously hurt.

Authorities say the driver, John Emerson, 61, of Franklin, died at the scene.

The initial investigation indicates that Emerson had crossed the center line, prior to leaving the roadway and hitting a large rock, which resulted in his vehicle overturning.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

