Yard sale benefiting Sarah’s House returns this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Attention all bargain shoppers looking to spend for a cause.

A timely tradition returns this weekend.

The Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group 11th Annual Sarah’s House Benefit Yard Sale starts Saturday morning.

Folks from those groups along with the able-bodied help of their friends from Crossfit Bangor were working hard to get things in order before Thursday afternoon’s rain.

Sarah’s House provides free lodging to families receiving cancer care in Brewer.

Casey Levesque, regional manager of Great East Title, explained, ”Sarah actually worked here at Better Homes and Gardens before she passed. She was a real estate agent here, so we all have that connection to her. It means a lot to us to keep it going and help support the house so that it can stay alive. It was her dream. It means everything to us.”

“This is exactly how we keep doing what we do. We need this community support. We need the people to come out and be a part of the yard sale. Our business partners, it’s how we keep doing what we do which is supporting our cancer patients in Maine,” said Heather Massey, Executive Director of Sarah’s House.

The yard sale will be at 1162 Union Street in Bangor.

It’s from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Sunday.

No early birds.

The Darling’s Ice Cream Truck will be there Saturday, and they’ll have other food and drinks, too.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.