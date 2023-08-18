Woman pleads not guilty in role of crash that killed 4 Maine Maritime students

MGN photo
MGN photo(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - 21-year-old Noelle Tavares of Massachusetts surrendered to authorities early Aug. 17.

According to Hancock County District Attorney Robert Granger, she posted $5,000 cash bail and was released after pleading not guilty to all 13 charges she is facing, including four counts of manslaughter.

Just five days ago, a Hancock County grand jury indicted her.

Joshua Goncalves-Radding, who was also a student and the driver of the range rover involved in the crash, was charged with 17 crimes including four counts of manslaughter and aggravated oui.

Granger said he could not give details of Tavares’ role in the crash except that she was an accomplice or co-conspirator and evidence will be more clear as the trial goes on.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash in Dover-Foxcroft
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
Tylar Michaud
Maine Marine Patrol continues search for missing lobsterman
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Three men charged following drug search warrant

Latest News

Blue Hill ribbon cutting
Ribbon cutting ceremony helps commemorate the opening of the new Blue Hill hospital
Maine DEP heard public testimony on a rule that would transition the state to more zero...
Maine DEP heard public testimony on a rule that would transition the state to more zero emission vehicles
Maine's Hire-A-Vet
Hire-A-Vet event comes to Augusta
Captain Richard G. Spear
Maine State Ferry service vessel ran aground off the coast of Vinalhaven