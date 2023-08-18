Woman pleads not guilty in role of crash that killed 4 Maine Maritime students

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - 21-year-old Noelle Tavares of Massachusetts surrendered to authorities early Aug. 17.

According to Hancock County District Attorney Robert Granger, she posted $5,000 cash bail and was released after pleading not guilty to all 13 charges she is facing, including four counts of manslaughter.

Just five days ago, a Hancock County grand jury indicted her.

Joshua Goncalves-Radding, who was also a student and the driver of the range rover involved in the crash, was charged with 17 crimes including four counts of manslaughter and aggravated oui.

Granger said he could not give details of Tavares’ role in the crash except that she was an accomplice or co-conspirator and evidence will be more clear as the trial goes on.

