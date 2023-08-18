Waterville businesses weigh in on Ticonic Bridge construction

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - “Well I know that they are starting the construction on the bridge, or has started the construction, I know that is supposed to be a three-year project,” Malcolm Porter, co-owner of Incense and peppermint said.

Maine Department of Transportation is replacing the Ticonic bridge, which serves as connection between Waterville and Winslow.

Construction on the bridge has caused multiple closures and detours.... and luckily for Malcolm Porter, co owner of Incense and Peppermint, it has had little to no impact to his business.

“At least to this point, we have seen very little impact because of the traffic changes down here on Main Street, the people that come down to this end of Main Street really are the people who intend to come down to this end of Main Street,” Porter said.

Aimes Cyrway, President of FrameMaker in downtown Waterville says they too are not impacted by the construction, mostly because they are a destination, Art Gallery.

Cyrway says most of their customers come from Interstate 95.

While Cyrway did not want to be on camera, they say they realize it is an inconvenience to many but it is work that needs to be done.

Porter Agrees.

“It’s clearly an inconvenience. People who live on the Winslow side are really being inconvenienced by this having to drive all the way down to the Carter Memorial Bridge, you know that takes them to the other side of Waterville and that may not be their destination,” Porter said.

Besides the construction, Porter says they are noticing parking challenges in the downtown area.

“Let’s say that they see an open parking space on the opposite side of the street, there is no place for them to easily turn and access, they’ve got to go all the way down, back to the concourse, turn around, come back up main st to get to that parking space and by the time that happens, the space is gone or could be gone,” Porter said.

If all goes to plan, both east and westbound traffic will return to the new Ticonic Bridge structure in September 2026.

