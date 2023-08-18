Waterfront concerts, music to Bangor businesses ears

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The city of Bangor is sure to come alive Friday night with thousands of concertgoers arriving to take in a show at the waterfront.

This is a busy stretch for the venue.

Train Friday night will be the third show of the week following The Chicks and the Lumineers.

That’s music to the ears of local businesses like Seasons.

We spoke with their chef and his lead assistant about what a concert night is like.

“It brings a lot of people to the city of Bangor on this side of town instead of just over by the mall. There’s a lot of historic places around here, nice shops downtown, and great food in the area all around. I think they’re huge for the city, and like I said, brings in fresh people. They come back over and over when they come to new shows,” said Trevor Lizotte, Chef at the Season. “Come to Seasons and get chicken nuggets and fries!”

There are plenty of other opportunities if Train isn’t your cup of tea and you don’t make it out Friday night.

Next week, the Bangor stage will welcome Nickelback and Bocephus himself, Hank Williams Jr.

