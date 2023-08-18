Waldo man accused of impersonating police

Joseph Balla
Joseph Balla(Waldo County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WALDO, Maine (WABI) - A man from Waldo is accused of impersonating police.

Joseph Balla, 53, is facing charges of impersonating a public servant, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and having improper emergency lights.

A joint investigation by state police and the Belfast police department determined balla was stopping vehicles with his truck that was equipped with emergency lights and an air horn similar to those used by police.

Balla is free on bail and due in court in October.

Anyone who believes they were stopped by Balla is asked to call Belfast police at 338-2420 and ask for detective Lefferts.

