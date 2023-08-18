Veazie “Pumpkinista” grows gigantic gourds

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - Take one look at this Veazie garden and you’ll say “Oh my gourd!”

Sarah Whitty, the self-proclaimed Pumpkinista, has been growing giant pumpkins for over 10 years.

Her hobby started when she moved to Veazie in 2012. “The old neighbors had dropped a Jack-o-lantern into their compost pile and it just grew a pumpkin, and I was like, ‘Oh cool, pumpkins are easy to grow, I’m gonna grow a big one,’” explains Whitty. “And then the next year, I got some giant pumpkin seeds and I realized it was a little harder than just planting a seed and letting it grow.”

Whitty describes her method of ensuring healthy, plump pumpkins as, “The big things are you need a good seed, you need your soil to be dialed in, you need lots of organic matter, you need all the nutrients and a perfect balance.”

Ultimately? “You got to keep those roots healthy and cross your fingers!”

Whitty and her boyfriend Dale have almost her whole yard dedicated to her giant pumpkins, with about 800 sq. ft. of greenery to feed one of the pumpkins. As Whitty says, “You need a big plant to feed a big pumpkin.”

This year, Whitty is tending to two giant pumpkins lovingly named Goose and Snoop Gourd.

“The naming is very important, these are my babies, they need names!”

Whitty explains how the gourds got their names, “So Goose I got the name because his seed came from a pumpkin named Maverick from Top Gun. So, I went with the Top Gun theme. Snoop Gourd, I actually got his name from Chat GPT, which is AI. I said ‘Hey, what’s a good pumpkin name?’ and it gave me some names, I didn’t really like it. And I was like, ‘What are some pumpkin names that would be named after rappers?’ and it came up with Snoop Gourd and I thought it was perfect.”

When the pumpkins are done growing, Whitty will enter them in a weigh off to see how they measure up before presenting them at the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest.

Until then, Whitty and her neighbors keep a close eye on Goose and Snoop Gourd. On a board in their front yard, Whitty keeps track of the gourds’ growth journey.

“Snoop Gourd weighs around 900 pounds right now. I expect him to get to be probably 1,400 or 1,500 pounds, and if we’re lucky, maybe even higher depending on how heavy he goes.”

To stay updated on Whitty’s gigantic gourds, you can visit her personal blog or subscribe to her on her YouTube.

