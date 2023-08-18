UMaine receives grant from the U.S. EPA

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - On Friday, the U.S. EPA announced the University of Maine has been selected to receive a grant for more than $1.1 million in funding research.

It will address the drivers and environmental impacts of energy transitions in underserved and tribal communities.

The University of Maine will work with indigenous, rural, and low-income communities.

They will research the role of statewide local energy action networks in supporting and advancing renewable energy and energy efficiency adoption.

UMaine in Orono was one of only 11 institutions selected nationwide to share in $11 million for this initiative.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.