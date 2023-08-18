Showers & T’storms Likely Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An approaching cold front will bring us a good chance for showers and thunderstorms today. A few showers will be possible this morning followed by more numerous showers and even a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected but any showers and thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s for highs this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will taper from southwest to northeast across the state this evening with the bulk of the wet weather moving out by midnight. Patchy fog is possible tonight. Low in the upper 50s to low 60s.

An area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will move over the area Saturday. This will give us a variably cloudy sky for the day and will keep the chance for a few showers and possibly a few thunderstorms in the forecast. The best chance for showers Saturday looks to be over areas north of Bangor and in the mountains. Any thunderstorms that develop could produce some small hail too. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Sunday looks better with a mix of sun and clouds and warmer temperatures. A passing shower still can’t be ruled out Sunday as the upper level low exits the region. Highs on Sunday will top off in the 70s to near 80°. A cold front will move through the state Monday. This will give us a mostly cloudy day with a few showers possible with the frontal passage. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 70s to near 80°. Cooler air will move in behind the front for Tuesday. High pressure will build into the area Tuesday giving us some sunshine with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Today: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers possible this morning then showers likely this afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms possible. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs between 68°-73°. Southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely through the evening hours then scattered showers possible after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows between 58°-63°. Winds will become west/southwest 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Variably cloudy and less humid. Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs between 68°-76°. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Isolated shower possible. Warmer with highs in the 70s to around 80°.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

