Several backpack and school supply giveaways this weekend

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - As back to school time approaches, many organizations are stepping up to help families in need.

There will be several backpack and school supply giveaways happening this weekend, mostly in the Central Maine area.

The full list with all the details is below:

Saturday: Getchell St. Baptist Church in Waterville will be giving away backpacks from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. There will also be music and free hot dogs.

Saturday: Hope Bible Baptist Church in Whiting is hosting a Back to School Bash at 10:30 a.m. There will be food, games and giveaways.

Sunday: A drive-thru backpack giveaway at the Waterville Elks Lodge from 1 p.m. - 3p.m. The student needs to be present to pick their backpack, and all backpacks will come full of grade-appropriate school supplies.

Sunday: Greater Augusta Area Back to School Program is hosting a backpack giveaway at the Augusta Civic Center from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. There will also be other activities at the event. The student will need to be present to receive the backpack with grade-appropriate school supplies.

Sunday: School supplies giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brown Memorial United Methodist Church In Clinton. They will not have backpacks available.

