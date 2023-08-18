Rudder missing after Maine State Ferry Service boat grounds

VINALHAVEN, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Department of Transportation says the hull of a Maine State Ferry Service ferry has no significant damage after it grounded off Vinalhaven on Wednesday. However, the starboard rudder of the Captain Richard G. Spear is bent and the port rudder is missing.

Captain Richard G. Spear (MaineDOT)

Officials said divers may be able to retrieve the missing rudder, given the location of the grounding.

There were 65 passengers and five crew members aboard when the Spear hit a ledge. No one was hurt. The vessel returned to Vinalhaven to unload passengers.

The Maine State Ferry Service did not have an estimate Friday morning as to how much repairs would cost or when the Spear would be able to return to service.

The Spear was already scheduled to be taken out of service next week for a routine U.S. Coast Guard inspection. It will remain at the Rockland Marine Corporation shipyard for repairs.

The Captain E. Frank Thompson and the Captain Charles Philbrook will handle the scheduled ferry runs between Rockland and Vinalhaven until the Spear can return to service.

Officials say the employee who was captaining the Spear when it grounded is a long-time Maine State Ferry Service team member who has experience making the run between Rockland and Vinalhaven.

As is standard with any grounding incident, the U.S. Coast Guard is investigating.

