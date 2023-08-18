Ribbon cutting ceremony helps commemorate the opening of the new Blue Hill hospital

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - On August 23rd the new Northern Light hospital in Blue Hill will officially begin operations.

On Thursday a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to usher in a new era in the community.

“We’ve been working on this for a long time. And this is a promise that we made to the community a number of years ago. And for us to finally be here cutting the ribbon. Getting ready for a grand opening next week is just absolutely fabulous,” said President of the hospital John Ronan.

The new facility that cost around $27 million features several upgrades compared to its predecessor.

One of the most prominent is the privacy it will offer patients.

“One of the biggest things is that we went to all private rooms. When you’re trying to heal, you’re talking to your doctor, your care givers, you don’t need a roommate when you’re going through that process. In most hospitals including our old hospital you had what we call and A bed and a B bed so you had a roommate. In a community this size you probably knew who that person was. Here you’re going to have your own private room where you can heal in the best possible way,” Ronan said.

The $27 million price tag was made manageable through $18 million in philanthropy.

“I don’t think there are quite the words to put it into place. I think today what you’re witnessing behind us is something that has been in the works for years and that we know is so important to health care here in Hancock County. And so the gratitude is yet to be given I think we can’t say enough how grateful we are for our donors and for our community support and everyone that it took to make this project happen,” said Sarah E.D. Joy the Director of Philanthropy at the Maine Coast & Blue Hill Hospitals.

The new building is right next to the old one.

As the hospital hopes to offer a better experience without too much change.

“I think they’re gonna get the same great care that they got over at the old hospital but just in a brand new beautiful facility,” said Director of the Emergency Department and Medical Surgical Unit Ann-Margaret Shaheen.

