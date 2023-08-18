Raindrops Exit Tonight-Sun/Clouds Mix With Sprinkles for Saturday

Evening showers and isolated downpours are sliding through the region this evening; the weekend will feature a sun-clouds mix with occasional sprinkles.
By Steve McKay
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A cold front moving our way from the west is triggering scattered showers, some downpours, and some rumbles of thunder and lightning for some communties as it approaches and slides across Maine.  Those downpours could create some localized flooding as they track across the region.

Behind that front, the weekend looks pleasant.  On Saturday an upper level low will produce some cloud cover with some scattered showers; otherwise, look for a partly sunny sky on Saturday.  High pressure will take charge of the weather pattern for Sunday, so expect sunshine with temperatures ranging in the 70s.

The extended forecast looks quiet with some sunshine and 70s planned for Monday through Wednesday, although weak passing front could trigger some scattered showers in northern counties on Monday.

TONIGHT: CLOUDS, SHOWERS, SOME DOWNPOURS AND THUNDERSHOWERS

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED SHOWERS POSSIBLE IN THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING; HIGHS IN THE LOW 70S

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, UPPER 70S

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY, NORTHERN SHOWER POSSIBLE, 70S

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, 70S

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

