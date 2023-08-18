Quality Jewelers hosts sing-off for Train tickets

Quality Jewelers
Quality Jewelers(WABI)
By Grace Bradley
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Would you sing in a store for a chance to win concert tickets?

That’s what Quality Jewelers in Bangor asked Thursday.

They announced the giveaway on their Facebook page. Whoever went to the store and serenaded them with a song had the chance to win four box tickets to the Train concert Friday.

The winners were judged by the top two most-liked videos.

Quality Jewelers hosts many contests and giveaways like this one, and the owner has found it to be a win-win.

“If we’re posting about products and stuff like that, maybe it doesn’t get that many likes. But, whenever we do contests and giveaways like this, it’s a really great way to engage the community,” says owner Zach LeClair. “It’s just a way to give back, and we’re happy to do it. I mean, this community is great. It’s the one I want to live in for... forever.”

The two winners were announced Friday as Breanna Dorman and Cassandra Leighton.

